War in Ukraine could impact beer prices in US

By Terry Sater, WISN
MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- Some beer prices are climbing as most parts of the process cost more-- from aluminum cans to transportation.

Now, even the war in Ukraine could make you pay more for the beer you drink.

"The Ukraine accounts for about 20% of beer's usage of barley. It's one of the top five global producers of barley. So brewers, particularly at a global level, will be watching the supply and price of barley," said Jim McGreevy, president and CEO of The Beer Institute.

Molson Coors, which brews Milwaukee's Miller Beer, and other major brewers have so far been able to absorb the higher costs.

"So we have a real focus on the consumer and that goes into how we price the beer," McGreevy said.

That's not the case for dozens of craft brewers in Wisconsin.

"It's really hard for us to absorb price increases in raw materials without passing that along to the customer," said Andrew Gierczak, V.P. MobCraft Beer.

Beer prices are holding at the St. Paul Fish Company at the Public Market, but one bartender said some bars have already gone higher, WISN reported

"Like maybe 50 cents a glass on beer. Maybe a dollar on call drinks and stuff like that. But nothing too crazy," said Paul Johnson, a bartender at St. Paul Fish Company.

If beer prices go up, will that affect whether you order a beer?

"Never. I've been drinking beer since i was too young to drink beer. I'll continue," said Paula Kennedy.

"It's like everything in life. It just keeps flowing. And that's just the way it is," added Aaron Vrhovnik.
