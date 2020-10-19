u.s. & world

6 Russian military officers charged in vast hacking campaign targeting Olympics, U.S. businesses

By Eric Tucker
WASHINGTON -- Six current and former Russian military officers sought to disrupt through computer hacking the French election, the Winter Olympics and U.S. hospitals and businesses, according to a Justice Department indictment unsealed Monday that details destructive attacks on a broad range of political, financial and athletic targets.

The indictment accuses the defendants, all alleged officers in the Russian military agency known as the GRU, in destructive attacks on Ukraine's power grid; in a hack-and-leak effort directed at the political party of French President Emmanuel Macron in the days leading up to the 2017 election; and to impede an investigation into the suspected nerve-agent poisoning of a former spy and his daughter.

The indictment does not charge the defendants in connection with interference in American elections, though the officers are part of the same military intelligence unit that prosecutors say interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election by hacking Democratic email accounts.

The 50-page indictment, filed in federal court in Pittsburgh, focuses instead on attacks that prosecutors said were aimed at promoting Russian's own geopolitical interests. Those include cyberattacks that targeted the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, where Russian athletes were banned because of a state-sponsored doping effort.

"No country has weaponized its cyber capabilities as maliciously and irresponsibly as Russia, wantonly causing unprecedented collateral damage to pursue small tactical advantages as fits of spite," said Assistant Attorney General John Demers, the Justice Department's top national security official.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hackingrussiau.s. & worldpolitics
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Apple launches free 24-hour 'Apple Music TV' livestream
John Oliver 'honored' with Danbury sewage plant renaming
7 years after teen dies of cancer, his song hits No. 1 on iTunes
Some states will count votes cast by dead people in 2020 election
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump dismisses pandemic, rips Fauci as 'disaster' in campaign call
LATEST: NC reports 1,144 new COVID-19 cases
WCPSS demonstrates COVID-19 screening procedures in place
Some states will count votes cast by dead people in 2020 election
2 people shot within short time at same Durham location
NC Chinese Lantern Festival canceled for 2020
Tropical Storm Epsilon forms in the Atlantic Ocean
Show More
Mystery couple found after drone captures stunning photo
CA mother missing for 12 days in Zion National Park found safe
NC tattoo artist transforms lives of cancer patients
Harris reschedules canceled North Carolina visit
Chick-fil-A worker rescues child choking in drive-thru
More TOP STORIES News