Russia begins distributing COVID-19 vaccine

MOSCOW, Russia -- While many Americans anticipate the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine, Russians are already receiving doses after the launch of an anti-COVID vaccination program.ABC News reporter Patrick Reevell reported that authorities have said vaccinations would begin Saturday in 70 medical facilities across Moscow. It was unclear exactly how many individuals would be getting the vaccine.Makers of the vaccine known as Sputnik V have had problems in mass producing the drug, but the city announced it would begin handing out doses this weekend after an order from Russian President Vladimir Putin.Last week, Russia's health ministry said mass vaccinations wouldn't start until January or February 2021, but on Friday, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said 5,000 people had already signed up to get vaccinated.The announcement came after news that millions of doses of Western vaccines will likely start being shipped and put into use in December.Sputnik V was approved in August, before starting its key Phase III trial. This received some criticism from scientists around the world because they felt Russia has rushed to approve it before properly testing it in efforts to win the global vaccine race.Russia has continued the trial and said early results show the vaccine has 91-95% efficacy and is safe.The mass vaccination is voluntary and authorities said it will focus on risk groups first like doctors and teachers.