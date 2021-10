Officer Ryan Hayworth laid to rest following large funeral procession

EMBED >More News Videos The pastor said he believes Ryan Hayworth' would want people to serve others, love unconditionally and change the world.

EMBED >More News Videos Pastor praises Ryan Hayworth's love of Jesus and dedication to serving others.

An officer salutes as the hearse carrying fallen #Knightdale Police Officer Ryan Hayworth passes by. The procession features many law enforcement agencies in our area. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/3apRJBon1l — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) October 22, 2021

EMBED >More News Videos The Community remembered Ryan Hayworth fondly at the funeral for the fallen Knightdale police officer.

EMBED >More News Videos Adam Hayworth talks about his regrets and the things he will never forget about his brother Ryan.

Here is part of the procession for @KdaleNC officer Tim Hayworth. This is in Lizard Lick and the community has lined the route to watch and pay their respects #abc11 pic.twitter.com/vfS28s46e6 — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) October 22, 2021

EMBED >More News Videos People in the Knightdale community lined up to pay respect at Ryan Hayworth's funeral procession.

EMBED >More News Videos Hundreds turned out at a candlelight vigil to honor the life of fallen Knightdale police officer Ryan Hayworth.

Carver Elementary

East Wake High

Forestville Elementary

Knightdale Elementary

Knightdale High

Lake Myra Elementary

Lockhart Elementary

Neuse River Middle

Wakelon Elementary

Wendell Elementary

Wendell Middle

Zebulon Middle

Zebulon Elementary

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) --Ryan Hayworth was laid to rest Friday after a large funeral and procession.Hayworth, 23, was a US Army veteran who had worked as a police officer in Knightdale for just three months. He died when a drunk driver crashed into him as he worked to help a driver who had crashed along I-540 in the early morning hours of Oct. 17.Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday at Elevation Baptist Church in Knightdale. After those services, a large procession took Hayworth's body from the church to his final resting place at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens in Zebulon, where there was a private burial service for family and close friends."He always wanted to be a cop," said his brother Adam Hayworth. "I mean, when he would call me from deployment he would say man, I'm so ready to be a cop. When I get back, when I get home, I'm going to .. and I'm going to serve my community just like I served my country."Speakers at the funeral all praised Hayworth's dedication to Jesus and focus on serving others."He understood his purpose. He dedicated his life to work toward the ideals that transcend us all," Knightdale Police Department Chief Lawrence Capps said. "He chose to plot a course which focused more on those around him, rather than on himself."Capps said that Hayworth was an honorable reflection of his family, noting that Hayworth's father was a former police chief in Zebulon."Ryan has left an undeniable mark on my life, and I am all the better for it," Capps said before challenging his own police department to pick up the legacy Hayworth left behind and to strive everyday to live up to his expectations."I am crushed by Ryan's death. My life will forever be changed by that 3a phone call but in recent days, it has been the knowledge of Ryan's devotion to these things that has kept me going, and in the days ahead, it is this knowledge that will continue to give me personal strength and hope," Capps said. "Ryan has left an undeniable mark on my life and I am all the better for it."Adam talked about growing up together and how much being a police officer meant to him. Adam said his brother strived to one day become a police chief like their father."I'm glad that he's in heaven with Jesus, because if he had gotten hurt and he couldn't be a cop, it would've broke his heart."Adam then urged everyone to not take for granted the loved ones in their lives."I never told him I loved him, even though he knows," Adam said fighting back tears. Then he joked, "I'm honestly kind of mad at him, because he knows I don't like getting my hair done or dressing up; he knows I don't like crying, but I've done a lot of that this week."Adam said his brother was great and he would never forget him.Josh Whitley, Hayworth's friend, said the fallen officer loved hunting, fishing, cooking and following sports. He said Hayworth, with his "famous grin," had a contagious joy that he spread "in any way he could.""When I think about Ryan, the word that came to my mind was 'joy' ... He brought joy into every day, every conversation, every situation," Whitley said.Hayworth's former pastor, challenged everybody to consider these questions: "What would (Ryan) say to you now? What would be his words to you?"The pastor said he believes Hayworth's answers would be to serve others, love unconditionally and change the world.To help alleviate the potential traffic problems along the processional route, the following 13 Wake County schools dismissed three hours early:School buses will provide transportation home for students who ride by bus and parents will be able to pick up their children as usual.School staffers will stay with students at their schools until arrangements have been made for each child to get home safely, Wake County Public School System said.