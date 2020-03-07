Police investigating after body found inside Spring Lake home

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found inside a Spring Lake home Friday night.
Spring Lake officers responded to the 100 block of S. Fifth Street. Upon arrival, officers said they found a body inside the home.
Authorities have not yet released details of the suspect or victim's identity
Officers continue to investigate the incident.
