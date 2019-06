Sacramento officer shot, killed by suspect while on domestic violence call

It is with a broken heart that we have to share with all of you that earlier today we lost one of our own. While on a call for service in North Sacramento, Officer Tara O’Sullivan was shot and killed. She gave her young life while protecting our community pic.twitter.com/MXr7C4M5qJ — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) June 20, 2019

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Sacramento police have confirmed that 26-year-old Officer Tara O'Sullivan has died after being shot by a suspect during a domestic violence call.The suspect has been arrested after a more than eight-hour standoff in North Sacramento.Deputy Chief Dave Peletta said during a news conference early Thursday that Ofc. O'Sullivan died at UC Davis Medical Center hours after the gunman opened fire on her while she was assisting a woman with removing belongings from a home. The woman was not injured.Sgt. Vance Chandler of the Sacramento Police Department said, "We had multiple officers on scene with the female helping her gather some belongings. And while our officers were on scene one of our officers was shot."Peletta said Ofc. O'Sullivan was partnered with a training officer when she was shot just before 6 p.m. He did not offer any more information.The gunman continued shooting keeping other officers at a distance. Police exchanged gunfire with him.About two hours after the incident started, police used an armored vehicle to remove the wounded officer and took her to a hospital.The Sacramento Bee reports that, according to city records, O'Sullivan had been working for the city since January 2018.She grew up in the East Bay and was part of the first class of graduates of Sacramento State's Law Enforcement Candidate Scholars program in 2017 and went on to the Sacramento Police Academy.