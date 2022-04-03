Police say 6 dead, at least 9 injured in Sacramento shooting

EMBED <>More Videos

Police say 6 dead, at least 9 injured in Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, California -- Police in California say six people are dead and at least nine others have been injured after a shooting in downtown Sacramento.

The Sacramento Police Department says the shooting happened early Sunday morning.


Video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street as the sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background. Video showed multiple ambulances had been sent to the scene.

Police provided few details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting but said in a tweet that a "large police presence will remain and the scene remains active." Phone messages seeking comment were left with the Sacramento police.

Residents were asked to avoid the area, which is packed with restaurants and bars that leads to the Golden One Center, where the Sacramento Kings play basketball.

Phone messages seeking comment were left with the Sacramento police.


Berry Accius, a community activist, said he came to the scene shortly after the shooting happened.

"The first thing I saw was like victims. I saw a young girl with a whole bunch of blood in her body, a girl taking off glass from her, a young girl screaming saying, 'They killed my sister.' A mother running up, 'Where's my son, has my son been shot?'" he said.

"You know, commotion, trauma. It's just a lot of things that, you know, you don't want to see."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
deadly shootingshooting
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
North Carolina to face Kansas in blue blood title game
UNC beats Duke 81-77 to again spoil Coach K's farewell
Former players, celebrities, and more react to UNC's win over Duke
Estelle Harris, 'Seinfeld' and 'Toy Story' actor, dies at 93
Ukraine sees openings as Russia fixed on besieged Mariupol
Woman finds out her gynecologist is also her biological father
Coach K's former Army teammate is also Hubert Davis' father-in-law
Show More
Dreamville Festival 2022: What you need to know
Duke, UNC fans gather separately to watch historic Final Four
Duke fan attends Final Four to honor late father
Young cancer survivor inspires many at St. Baldrick's fundraiser
Flights from multiple airports delayed due to Southwest Airline outage
More TOP STORIES News