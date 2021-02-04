SAG awards

SAG Award nominations: List of 2021 nominees

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

The Actor Statuette is displayed backstage at The 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 30, 2016, in Los Angeles, California. (Larry Busacca/Getty Images via CNN)

LOS ANGELES -- Nominations for the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards, which honor the best performances in film and television, were revealed Thursday.

The SAG Awards will be simulcast on TNT and TBS on Sunday, April 4.


The full list of nominees follows below.

Television Awards


Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries


Bill Camp, "The Queen's Gambit"
Daveed Diggs, "Hamilton"
Hugh Grant, "The Undoing"
Ethan Hawke, "The Good Lord Bird"
Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much Is True"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries


Cate Blanchett, "Mrs. America"
Michaela Coel, "I May Destroy You"
Nicole Kidman, "The Undoing"
Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit"
Kerry Washington, "Little Fires Everywhere"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series


Jason Bateman, "Ozark"
Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"
Josh O'Connor, "The Crown"
Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"
Regé-Jean Page, "Bridgerton"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series


Gillian Anderson, "The Crown"
Olivia Colman, "The Crown"
Emma Corrin, "The Crown"
Julia Garner, "Ozark"
Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series


Nicholas Hoult, "The Great"
Daniel Levy, "Schitt's Creek"
Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"
Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"
Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"


Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series


Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"
Linda Cardellini, "Dead to Me"
Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"
Annie Murphy, "Schitt's Creek"
Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series


"Better Call Saul"
"Bridgerton"
"The Crown"
"Lovecraft Country"
"Ozark"

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series


"Dead to Me"
"The Flight Attendant"
"The Great"
"Schitt's Creek"
"Ted Lasso"

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series


"The Boys"
"Cobra Kai"
"Lovecraft Country"
"The Mandalorian"
"Westworld"

Motion Picture Awards


Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role


Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"
Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"
Gary Oldman, "Mank"
Steven Yeun, "Minari"


Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role


Amy Adams, "Hillbilly Elegy"
Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"
Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"
Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role


Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Chadwick Boseman, "Da 5 Bloods"
Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"
Jared Leto, "The Little Things"
Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role


Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"
Olivia Colman, "The Father"
Youn Yuh-Jung, "Minari"
Helena Zengel, "News of the World"

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture


"Da 5 Bloods"
"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
"Minari"
"One Night in Miami"
"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture


"Da 5 Bloods"
"Mulan"
"News of the World"
"The Trial of the Chicago 7"
"Wonder Woman 1984"

