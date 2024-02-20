Alumni rally around Saint Augustine's amid financial challenges

Alumni at the beleaguered Raleigh HBCU are helping raise money to help their beloved university and current students.

Alumni at the beleaguered Raleigh HBCU are helping raise money to help their beloved university and current students.

Alumni at the beleaguered Raleigh HBCU are helping raise money to help their beloved university and current students.

Alumni at the beleaguered Raleigh HBCU are helping raise money to help their beloved university and current students.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As Saint Augustine's University faces critical financial and accreditation issues, university alumni have as much love for their Historically Black College and University, and they're remaining steadfast in their pursuit to keep the school afloat.

Delores Revis graduated from Saint Augustine's in 1959. When she was deciding on a university, going to an HBCU was not just a preference.

"At the time that I went to school, that was the only choice," Revis said.

She attended Saint Augustine's after receiving a scholarship. She earned her degree and spent decades serving as a teacher and eventually a principal for Wake County Schools. She also went on to earn a Master's degree and complete coursework for a doctorate. She credits the school with opening the door for so much opportunity.

"It prepared me for a career and it prepared me to have what I call a rounded life, because not only did I major in English, but I also took courses in music and art appreciation," Revis said. "I've traveled quite a bit around the world and I've had lots of experiences in conferences and meeting people from all walks of life."

She called the university a second home, with the staff being like second parents to her. She now serves as the president of the Saint Augustine's University Raleigh/Wake Retired Alumni Chapter.

Kenneth Martin graduated from Saint Augustine's in 1985. He had a similar experience.

"Saint Aug's was a place where everybody knew each other, you know, it was like family," Martin said.

The university gave him everything. He met his wife in his second year.

"We've been married for 35 years, have three lovely kids and it gave me a degree. I can boast about my four-year college degree," Martin said.

Saint Augustine's also brought him to the organization he's still active in today -- Groove Phi Groove.

"I went to a small, small school and I became part of an organization that is larger than life now," he said of Groove Phi Groove.

Though both Revis and Martin lead different lives, they both had very similar reactions when learning about all the problems their beloved university is facing. Both of them jumped in to help.

Revis mobilized her alumni chapter with the group raising roughly $8,000 for the school in just three weeks.

The National Alumni Association of Saint Augustine's University, Inc. (NAA) also raised money, sending more than $90,000 to the school last month to directly support adjunct professors.

NAA President Dr. Johnelle Sherald told ABC11 on Monday that her alumni groups still strongly support the university, saying "this too shall pass" about their current hurdles.

Martin is taking a different approach to supporting the school. Working with Groove Phi Groove, he's organizing support that goes directly to the students.

"We found out that they were having some issues with just personal items like toiletries and personal items for the students. So, we decided that we're going to raise the money and we were going to go buy these items for the students," Martin said. They're planning to give a presentation to the students during Tuesday night's Saint Aug's and Shaw basketball matchup.

Martin said Groove Phi Groove has other events in the works down the line to provide support to Saint Augustine's students.

Both Martin and Revis echoed the importance of keeping this historic university alive, as it means so much to so many.

"You do need to have somebody, somewhere, sometimes that looks like you and knows and has had some of the kinds of experiences that you have had to feel really comfortable," Revis said of the importance of HBCUs like Saint Augustine's.

Both also mentioned how Saint Aug's provides much-needed scholarships for students every year.

"If you take that away, you're taking a lot away from, kids that might not have the opportunity to ever go to college," Martin said.

Revis doesn't think the issue of keeping Saint Augustine's afloat concerns just alumni, or just those who support HBCUs, she thinks keeping the school alive should be something everybody in this community cares about. It's been a part of the Raleigh community since 1867, employing countless staff, contributing to the local economy, and creating opportunities for thousands of students in that time.

"I would hope that everyone in Raleigh feels some responsibility to help us at this particular time," Revis said, adding that she hopes the community will consider donating to Saint Aug's in this time of need.