Saint Augustine's payroll delay causing possible trickle down to food workers, some laid off

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Saint Augustine's University's payroll issues are continuing to impact people on campus.

ABC11 spoke with Larry Ghee, who prepares food for the university's students. He said he showed up to work this Friday only to find to out he had been laid off.

"Just like that," Ghee said. "Not even a full warning or phone call."

Ghee was hired through Aladdin Campus Dining. According to the company's website, Aladdin is contracted through the school.

He believes this may be the latest step in Aladdin trying to cut back because of other pay issues around campus.

Last Friday, many of the HBCU employees did not get paid, and now a week later, they're not sure when they'll be paid.

A staff member also said paychecks were delayed in December too.

This has resulted in some employees not showing up for work, including maintenance. ABC11 got photos of overflowing trash cans at campus apartments and dorms.

Aladdin Campus Dining has no comment at this time and said they are continuing to provide food service to the campus.