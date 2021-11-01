Education

Saint Augustine's University receives new HBCU grant to renovate historic building

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Raleigh HBCU receives grant to renovate historic building

A historic, vacant building at Saint Augustine's University is getting new life thanks to a $500,000 grant.

The school's chancellor told ABC11 that Hermitage Hall will become a student success center.

"It will provide a teaching and learning and experience environment that tells students, 'You are welcome here. You have a space where you can learn and develop,'" Dr. Christine Johnson McPhail said.

Chancellor Johnson McPhail said she almost did the happy dance following the grant announcement.

Hermitage Hall was built in 1914 as an industrial lab for Black students to learn skills in Carpentry, masonry and domestic work.

It later became an infirmary and then a residence hall before it closed indefinitely in the early 2000s for much needed repairs.

The Historic Preservation Fund is providing $499,000 dollars administered by the National Park Service Department of the Interior.

That money going toward redesign plans, interior upgrades.

Phase two of the renovation project will be begin in 2023.

The university says it will seek more grant funds to modernize the facility.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationraleighsaint augustine’s universitygrantconstruction
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Escaped wolf hybrid found dead on side of NC 86 in Hillsborough
LATEST: 218 NC providers to get vaccine for kids today
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine
Show More
Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
4-year-old found alive in locked house 19 days after going missing
New Jersey's governor race: Live election results
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Shaw University starts food pantries to help feed students
More TOP STORIES News