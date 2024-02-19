Saint Augustine's holds candlelight vigil to 'show physical, spiritual support' amid financial woes

The event marked the latest response to ongoing accreditation uncertainty and financial struggles that have impacted students and staff alike.

The event marked the latest response to ongoing accreditation uncertainty and financial struggles that have impacted students and staff alike.

The event marked the latest response to ongoing accreditation uncertainty and financial struggles that have impacted students and staff alike.

The event marked the latest response to ongoing accreditation uncertainty and financial struggles that have impacted students and staff alike.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Sunday, Saint Augustine's University held a candlelight vigil to "show physical and spiritual support to those who have been affected by the concerns of the university's status". The service, which was attended by students, alumni, staff, and community members, was closed to the media but live-streamed on social media.

During the vigil, members of the Saint Augustine's family assured concerned students that they stand with them and are ready to help.

"I want you to know we're with you, that's a part of us loving you. Do your part, and we're gonna do our part," one alumnus said.

The event marked the latest response to ongoing accreditation uncertainty and financial struggles that have impacted students and staff alike. Those financial woes have left staff and students waiting on overdue paychecks -- leading to class cancellations and at times, uncollected trash on campus.

ALSO SEE: Full ride Saint Augustine's University scholar leaves amid accreditation issues

Still, students preached faith at Sunday's gathering.

"Tough times don't last, tough people do," one senior said. "For 157 years, this institution has shown it is tough. It is up to us though, during this tough time, to simply be still and know that God is God."

It wasn't just students and alumni in attendance. Community members like Nicholas Blanchard, who's lived in the Triangle his whole life, came out to support the school, too.

"I'm here to show community support, and I'm ready in some fashion, whatever that means, to join some friends and neighbors to help roll up their sleeves to help the university," Blanchard told ABC11.

The university encouraged those in attendance not to speak with the media, instead promoting a new conversation within.

"If there's something that needs to be shared, we can share it with each other. And Dr. Burgess' door is always open," said Rev. Hershey Mallette Stephens, the University Chaplain.

A university spokesperson did not take questions Sunday but did confirm that a news conference will take place Monday to discuss the school's strategic plan for finding a financial path forward and stabilizing a university that finds itself currently in the balance.