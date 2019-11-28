Stolen Salvation Army kettles, bells may be used to pose as fake bell ringers

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Someone stole six Salvation Army red kettles in Winston Salem.

Police said the thieves also took aprons and bells used by Salvation Army kettle ringers. Officers said they think the thieves plan to pose as bell ringers in order to steal money.

They said there are some things to look for to make sure the ringers are legit.

Salvation Army does not ring on Thanksgiving Day, Sundays or after 8 p.m.

Real ringers will always be stationed in front of established businesses like grocery stores or big box retailers.

Salvation Army also plans to label each red kettle with a Salvation Army shield sticker to prove it's legitimate.
