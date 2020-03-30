Coronavirus

Salvation Army trailer used to help feed hundreds during COVID-19 outbreak stolen

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Salvation Army trailer filled with supplies that is helping feed hundreds in need during COVID-19 outbreak has been stolen.

The trailer was discovered missing on Sunday, March 29, from The Salvation Army Northwest Corps Community Center on Windfern Road in northwest Houston.

The Salvation Army of Greater Houston said the trailer contained disaster supplies, cambros, and other food distribution supplies such as clamshells.

"At this time The Salvation Army is not collecting supplies to supplement the loss, but we would like people to call the police if they see this trailer out, and if someone is collecting donations out of this trailer, it is not The Salvation Army," said area commander Major Zach Bell. "As always, we appreciate the community's support throughout this, and we will continue our mobile outreach, serving as many people as we possibly can."

The organization said the stolen trailer is a 2008 'Pace America' white cargo trailer with license plate 36D-631. The trailer accompanies the Salvation Army Disaster Canteen, a mobile kitchen, to provide extra space and storage for meals and supplies.

The group has alerted authorities and is asking anyone with information to contact their local law enforcement agency.

READ ALSO: 14-year-old boy charged after coughing on produce as prank, sheriff says
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstontheftsalvation armycoronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Chicagoans stay connected by participating in a light show every night amid COVID-19 social distancing
Macy's to furlough most of its workforce
Apex man can't visit wife who's in ICU with coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: 'Widespread' transmission in NC: officials
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Apex man can't visit wife who's in ICU with coronavirus
What could happen in Wake Co. without physical distancing
What you can and can't do under NC Stay-At-Home order
Some NC parks closed, but visitors going anyway
102-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19
Show More
Stimulus checks calculator: How much to expect under rescue bill
Smaller cities like New Orleans, Detroit ripe for COVID-19 acceleration
Hundreds of toilet paper rolls spill onto NC highway
Foster a dog, get 3 months of beer from Busch
Dollar General starts discount for first responders, National Guard
More TOP STORIES News