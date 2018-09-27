Salvation Army workers return after feeding thousands of Hurricane Florence victims

There were so many who helped out after #HurricaneFlorence hit parts of our state. @salvationarmy in wake county just returned and we talked to them about their experience. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/2AwjdhIQZn — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) September 28, 2018

This truck was down in Carteret county manned by 3 @salvationarmy folks from wake county. They served more than 10,000 meals in 10 days to help those impacted by #FlorenceHurricane2018 #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/iiujLUNxsv — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) September 27, 2018

The areas hardest hit by Hurricane Florence saw help from across the state.MORE:Some of the help came from the Salvation Army in Wake County.Three members came home this week after serving for 10 days. The team served 10,000 meals during that period."I think the most important thing I do is taking care of our clients and meeting their needs," said program director Sarah Ruiz. "It's the right thing to do. I love helping people and helping the community, so it feels good doing our mission"The Salvation Army said the three people that went are part of the "A-Team" and through the years, they've been given the task of servicing some of the more remote areas during a disaster. Last year, the team went to Florida.The majority of their time after Florence was spent in Carteret County."Some people hadn't had a hot meal since the hurricane hit and of course everything was closed so they didn't have any resources," Ruiz said. "Lots of them were taken out of their homes and staying at the local shelters."Michelle Isidore, a cook, said she likes helping people get back on track."I'm here in the kitchen at least five to six days a week, helping to cook large meals for the people here," Isidore said. "I saw a lot of people that were grateful and thankful for us coming out to help serve the people."Ruiz added, "It's the right thing to do."