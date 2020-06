CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 19-year-old Cumberland County mother was arrested Sunday evening after a 'disturbing video' surfaced on social media showing a child being assaulted in a vehicle.Authorities said an investigation conducted by the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office led to the arrest of Samaria Teyonna Harris-Saunders.Harris-Saunders is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $1,000 unsecured bond. Her court date is set for August 8.Authorities have not released what Harris-Saunders is being charged for at this time.