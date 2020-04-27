Fayetteville restaurant creates DIY meal kits for families during COVID-19

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Small businesses are getting creative during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sammio's Italian Restaurant in Fayetteville has rolled out meal kits to stay relevant to customers.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The idea started when owner Sarah Whiteaker decided to bring ingredients home for her children to make pizza for dinner.

"I thought a lot of other families would enjoy this too. It was nice. They had an activity and it resulted in a meal for them, which was nice for me," said Whiteaker.

LIST: Triangle restaurants offer takeout, delivery as people practice social distancing to stop coronavirus spread

Both she and her husband posted a video of their 8-year-old daughter Gema making pizza to social media and the idea took off.



"I was surprised with how quickly they sold out. We only bought 70 aprons. So we knew what we were aiming to sell," said Whiteaker.

James and Sarah Whiteaker have owned Sammio's Italian Restaurant on Raeford Road for about 12 years.

RELATED: Drive-up movies and to-go DIY art kits: NC businesses get creative with social distancing amid COVID-19 pandemic

With stay-at-home orders in place and no customers in the dining room, they were looking for ways to stay connected.

RELATED: Fayetteville mayor implements city-wide curfew to combat COVID-19

"We're down on average anywhere between 40-50 percent a week. It's definitely taken a big hit," said James Whiteaker.

The owners have had to make tough decisions and cut most of their staffers to stay afloat.

They told ABC11 because the pizza kits have gotten so popular, more options could come soon.

"Dessert pizza with cookie dough crust and candles. Chocolate sauce for the sauce," said Whiteaker. "We've thought about do-it-yourself pasta kits with various sizes and ingredients."
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC will hire at least 250 contact tracers to track COVID-19
White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Reopen NC administrator says she tested positive for COVID-19
Father devastated over crash that left 2 children dead in Durham
Man charged after Holly Springs woman found dead in her trunk
Durham police still looking for info in 2019 security guard death
5 Smithfield Foods employees in Clinton test positive for COVID-19
Show More
Retired couple's car broken into while they were at Raleigh trail
NC Poison Control warns against misuse of cleaning products
Father shoots, kills son during dispute, Fayetteville police say
Woman startled by crowded flight to North Carolina
The 411: Minimizing screen time during COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News