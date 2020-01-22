Sampson County man charged in shooting death of Hope Mills 25-year-old

Rodney Montez Blue, 27, of Autryville, was charged with second-degree murder.
The Fayetteville Police Departments Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT), the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI), and the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office were able to take Blue into custody on Wednesday without incident.
The homicide happened Dec. 12 just after 3 a.m. on the 1400 block of Furnish Drive.
Fayetteville Police Department said a large group of people were gathered outside the home before the incident. Investigators believe some of those people got into an argument, which resulted in gunfire.
First responders took the shooting victim, Lavon McMillian, of Hope Mills to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.