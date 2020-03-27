Sampson County gas station shooting leaves 1 dead

ROSEBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting at a Sampson County gas station overnight.

ABC11 crews found a car shot up in the parking lot of the Sunoco gas station on Highway 24 in Roseboro. One person was found shot to death inside the car.

Sampson County deputies found shell casings on the ground around a car at one of the gas pumps.

