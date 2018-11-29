Samuel Oliver-Bruno moved from Georgia detention center, supporters say

Samuel Oliver-Bruno’s wife, Julia Perez-Pacheco, says she talked to her husband while he was at the detention center in Georgia. "I heard him very sad, desperate that they were going to move him and he didn’t know where,” she said. Oliver-Bruno was detained by ICE. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/Zey7EJKKrz — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) November 29, 2018

Supporters of Samuel Oliver-Bruno said the undocumented immigrant from Mexico who was detained by ICE on Friday during an appointment at the immigration office, has been moved from a detention center in Georgia. ICE said it will not disclose his exact location but confirmed that he is still in custody.Advocates fear he's closer to being deported.The Durham mayor, some city council members, and supporters gathered at the Durham City Hall on Thursday morning. They're asking the Department of Homeland Security Secretary to reverse Oliver-Bruno's order of removal."I'm not giving up hope," said Durham City Council member Javiera Caballero. "We have had other immigrants in the past here in Durham -- Wilden Acosta-was a big case a few years ago -- and we got him back and so I'm hopeful that we will get Samuel back."Oliver-Bruno's son, Daniel Oliver-Perez, spoke to supporters via phone."This is not right, what they did to my dad," he said.Oliver-Bruno had been living in the U.S. for more than 20 years. ICE has repeatedly said Oliver-Bruno has no legal basis to remain in the U.S. and no outstanding appeals. ICE says he got arrested after trying to cross the border illegally in 2014 using fraudulent documents."Our immigration authorities are the ones that granted him stay of removal," said Cleve May, pastor of CityWell United Methodist Church in Durham, where Oliver-Bruno took sanctuary for almost a year. "They gave him a work permit. They gave him a drivers' license."May said the 47-year-old was unable to get his work permit renewed under the new administration."Immigration officials at that time were the ones that granted his stay of removal because they considered the humanitarian realities of his case," May said. "They considered that he had over 20 years in this nation in Greenville, North Carolina, without a single encounter with the law."Oliver-Bruno's wife, Julia Perez-Pacheco, who has lupus and underwent open heart surgery, wept as she sang with supporters who say Oliver-Bruno is needed to take care of his family in the United States. Perez-Pacheco said in Spanish that she talked to her husband while he was at the detention center in Georgia."I heard him very sad, desperate that they were going to move him and he didn't know where," she said. "That's all he told me. It was fast."