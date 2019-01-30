Sanford teen shot multiple times in home invasion

Chatham County deputies are investigating after a teen was shot in an apparent home invasion.It happened just after 4 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Pine Acres Drive in Sanford.The sheriff's office said the 17-year-old gunshot victim was taken to the hospital by his mother. Though he suffered multiple gunshot wounds, his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.Three masked men went into the home, deputies said, and at least one of them, armed with a pistol, began shooting.There were three other people in the home at the time but they were unharmed.The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (919) 775-5531 or tip line at (919) 718-4577. A cash reward is being offered for information.