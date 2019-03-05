Police search for driver of vehicle stolen from Sanford homicide scene

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Lee County Sheriff's Office is looking for the driver of a vehicle stolen from a murder scene after an 80-year-old woman was found dead in her Sanford home Sunday night.Deputies were called to 143 Polly Lane just before 8 p.m.According to deputies, a family member found the body of Norma Smith Brown.Relatives said the suspect went onto their family land, killed Brown and stole her car.The sheriff's office is investigating this case as a homicide.The vehicle, described as a 2010 white Nissan Rogue, was later found parked at Shooting Stars Day Care at 152 Charlotte Avenue in Sanford. The Sheriff's Office released a photo of the vehicle on Tuesday.Anyone having information on this case is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 919-775-5531 or tip line 919-718-4477.