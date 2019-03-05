Police search for driver of vehicle stolen from Sanford homicide scene

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Lee County Sheriff's Office is looking for the driver of a vehicle stolen from a murder scene after an 80-year-old woman was found dead in her Sanford home Sunday night.
Deputies were called to 143 Polly Lane just before 8 p.m.
According to deputies, a family member found the body of Norma Smith Brown.
Relatives said the suspect went onto their family land, killed Brown and stole her car.
The sheriff's office is investigating this case as a homicide.
The vehicle, described as a 2010 white Nissan Rogue, was later found parked at Shooting Stars Day Care at 152 Charlotte Avenue in Sanford. The Sheriff's Office released a photo of the vehicle on Tuesday.
Anyone having information on this case is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 919-775-5531 or tip line 919-718-4477.
