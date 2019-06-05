Sanford woman said she shot dog because it 'kept barking'

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Sanford woman is facing animal cruelty charges after deputies said she shot a coonhound last month.

On May, 28, a man was on a property he was leasing located on Steel Bridge Road. Investigators said the man was practicing with his dog when the canine was shot.

Upon questioning residents, Cynthia Gunter, 58, said she shot the hound because it "kept barking."

RELATED: Lee County man says he killed neighbor's dog, took care of the body after it chased his cat

Gunter was arrested for injury to personal property and cruelty to animals.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sanfordanimal crueltyshootingdoglee county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tornadoes, damaging winds possible in Raleigh, Sandhills
House to decide on North Carolina 'born-alive' veto
WW2 veteran tops charts with D-Day tribute song 'Shores of Normandy'
Sex offender seen pleasuring himself in truck at Garner intersection
Teacher fired after tweeting Trump to round up 'illegal students'
Teen sells cupcakes to treat family to Walt Disney World
Swastika embedded in California man's front yard upsets neighbors
Show More
23-year-old man's body found in Lumberton field
Teacher awards boy with autism 'most annoying' trophy
WATCH: The six venomous snakes in North Carolina
Oakland 2nd US city to legalize magic mushrooms
Jussie Smollett not returning for final season of 'Empire'
More TOP STORIES News