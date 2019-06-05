Sanford woman said she shot dog because it 'kept barking'

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Sanford woman is facing animal cruelty charges after deputies said she shot a coonhound last month.On May, 28, a man was on a property he was leasing located on Steel Bridge Road. Investigators said the man was practicing with his dog when the canine was shot.Upon questioning residents, Cynthia Gunter, 58, said she shot the hound because it "kept barking."Gunter was arrested for injury to personal property and cruelty to animals.