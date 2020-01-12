Sanford woman shot, killed while sitting in car; 17-year-old, 20-year-old charged with first-degree murder

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 22-year-old woman was shot and killed while sitting in a car near the intersection of Simmons Street and S. Moore Street on Saturday night, according to police.

In a news release, Sanford Police Department said officers on patrol heard several gunshots near Chatham Street and South Moore Street around 7:30 p.m. The officers said they saw several men run from the area. The officers chased the suspects and arrested two in the woods near Austin Street.

Investigators said 22-year-old Diamond Preosha Richardson was riding in the passenger seat of a car driving on Simmons Street when one of the bullets hit her. The driver of the car took her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Sanford Police Department said the two suspects were 20-year-old Rayshawn Ahmik Donaldson and a 17-year-old who has not been named. Both have been charged with first-degree murder.
