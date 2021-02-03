explosion

Explosion in Santa Clarita on movie set critically injures 3

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. -- Three people suffered burn injuries after an explosion on a film set in Santa Clarita Tuesday evening, according to officials.

The blast was reported around 4:45 p.m. in a mixed use industrial neighborhood of Santa Clarita, said Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Abraham Bedoyan.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said the explosion was reported in the 25100 block of Rye Canyon Loop at around 5 p.m., and sparked a small brush fire that appeared to be under control. Crews stopped forward progress of the blaze at one acre.

The victims suffered critical injuries - second and third-degree burns - and were transported to Henry Mayo Hospital, according to the fire department.

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion.

A hazmat team was also at the scene to assess the situation.

Fire spread to a grassy hillside but firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames, Rangel said. Aerial TV news footage showed fire crews at a large lot with multiple cargo containers.

Sheriff's officials advised residents to stay clear of the area about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of downtown Los Angeles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiaexplosionmovieu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EXPLOSION
SpaceX's 2nd Starship test flight ends with another kaboom
Challenger explosion anniversary marks 35 years today
Authorities investigate blast at anti-gay California church
Gas truck slams into propane tank causing blasts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WCPSS votes to bring students back to classroom Feb. 15
LATEST: Gov. Cooper says it's time for schools to reopen
2 deaths on Fort Bragg ruled homicide; FBI seeks information
Rev. Barber endorses COVID-19 vaccine at NCDHHS 'fireside chat'
Raleigh brothers, family move into new home after GMA surprise
Lt. Gov. slams media company for cartoon showing GOP as KKK members
UNC REX nurse comes out of retirement to help COVID vaccine rollout
Show More
NC counselor says couples clashing during COVID have existing issues
NCSU professor shares science behind COVID-19 sniffing dogs
Jeff Bezos stepping down as Amazon CEO
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
Biden to create task force to reunite families separated at border
More TOP STORIES News