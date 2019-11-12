christmas

Santa praises Raleigh Christmas Parade, says he's ready for another great year

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The stars of the holiday season stopped by the ABC11 studios to talk about the Raleigh Christmas Parade and their preparations for this Christmas.

The 75th Raleigh Christmas Parade will take place Saturday, November 23. Live television coverage starts at 9 a.m. on ABC11.

Where should you park? When should you get there? Check out the Raleigh Christmas Parade FAQs.

Can't go? Here's how you can watch from home.
MORE INFORMATION
We'll collect your child's letter to Santa

Check out the parade route here

Plan to attend? RSVP here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighchristmas paradechristmasraleigh christmas parade
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHRISTMAS
World's Ultimate Toy Drive: Donate Nov 11 - Dec 15
Salvation Army needs help granting Christmas wishes
Legend, Clarkson release PC cover of 'Baby It's Cold Outside'
List of Christmas shipping deadlines to get packages mailed on time
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Record-setting cold moves into NC after morning showers
Alamance County double murder suspect arrested
Former President Carter out of surgery, no complications
Disney+ streaming app goes live with decades of movies, TV shows
Supreme Court lets Sandy Hook shooting lawsuit go forward
Man gets life-saving surgery after damage from vaping
Show More
Grandmother killed, 3 teens seriously injured in Smithfield crash
Woman rescued from car dangling off bridge 50 feet above ground
Durham Rescue Mission sends out teams to help homeless
Fayetteville businesses honor POWs, MIAs with 'table for one'
World's largest Starbucks to open in Chicago on Friday
More TOP STORIES News