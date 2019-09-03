Santa Cruz boat fire: Inside the Conception

OXNARD, Calif. -- A dive boat erupted into flames off the coast of Ventura County in southern California. There were 39 people on board, only five crew members were able to escape.

The boat was on a Labor Day weekend diving excursion when the incident happened.

RELATED: Search suspended for possible survivors in deadly boat fire near Santa Cruz Island, Coast Guard says

Many of the 39 people aboard the 75-foot Conception were thought to be sleeping below deck when the fire broke out about 3:15 a.m. Monday.

The vessel was anchored about 20 yards off Santa Cruz Island when the charter become engulfed in flames, said Mike Eliason, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
