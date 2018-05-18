A Santa Fe High School student said she wasn't surprised by a mass shooting at her Texas school."It's been happening everywhere. I always kind of felt like eventually it was going to happen here too," the unidentified female student told reporters outside the school.At least one gunman opened fire at the Houston-area high school Friday morning, killing at least 10 people, according to Gov. Greg Abbott. It occurred mere months after a school shooting that left 17 people dead in Parkland, Florida, and there were several other instances of school gun violence around the country in the interim."I wasn't surprised, I was just scared," the Santa Fe student added.