Saturday evening storms leave behind blown off roof, downed trees in central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A tin roof hung off power lines in Johnston County after storms rolled through central North Carolina on Saturday evening.

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., strong storms moved through central North Carolina triggering severe thunderstorm warnings for south-central counties including Johnston, Wilson, Wayne and Lee counties. The strongest of storms now reside to the east of the Triangle.



Severe Thunderstorm warnings have been issued for parts of central North Carolina on Saturday evening.



Damages from strong showers and winds left behind multiple downed trees blocking roadways.

At max, more than 8,000 customers were without power, according to the Duke Energy outage map. The average estimated time of restoration hovered around 10 p.m.

