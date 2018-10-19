Saudi state-run news reports missing journalist killed in consulate after 'fight'

A Saudi state-run news agency quotes prosecutors as saying that missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi Consulate in a fight.The White House is acknowledging the announcement from Saudi Arabia that journalist Khashoggi is dead and that 18 Saudi nationals are in custody on suspicion of involvement in his death.In a statement Friday night, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the U.S. will closely follow international investigations into Khashoggi's death and will advocate for justice that is "timely, transparent and in accordance with all due process."Saudi state-run media reported that prosecutors believe The Washington Post columnist was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in a quarrel. He was last seen Oct. 2.Turkish officials previously said they believe Khashoggi was dismembered. He was a critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.The White House offered condolences to his family, fiancee and friends.