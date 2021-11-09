Pets & Animals

Saving Grace dog rescue needs help winning $10,000 grant

EMBED <>More Videos

Saving Grace dog rescue needs help winning $10,000 grant

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina's Saving Grace dog rescue needs help winning a $10,000 grant.

As part of the Dirty Dogs Competition, the rescue entered a before and after photo of a dog named Woodrow to show that they achieved the best doggie makeover in the country.



"We are now eligible to win a $10,000 grant. This could help so many dogs!" Saving Grace wrote in a post on their Facebook page.

This is the 10th year of the Dirty Dogs Contest, which is put on by Greater Good Charities, Wahl Pets, and The Animal Rescue Site.

The shelter that wins first prize gets $10,000. Second place will receive $3,000 and third place will earn $2,000.

If you want to help out Saving Grace, you can vote for Woodrow here through November 9.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnccontestspetpet rescuegrantdog
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Best deals for you: Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
Thanksgiving takes on new meaning for adopted sisters in NC
NICUs need more breast milk donations
How to avoid getting scammed this holiday shopping season
WATCH: FedEx driver fixes, salutes US flag at NC home
Show More
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Special holiday shopping parking spaces being tested in Raleigh
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
North Carolina offers rebate to attract esports tournaments
$250K life insurance policy signed 2 days before murder, officials say
More TOP STORIES News