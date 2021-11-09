Saving Grace dog rescue needs help winning $10,000 grant

As part of the Dirty Dogs Competition, the rescue entered a before and after photo of a dog named Woodrow to show that they achieved the best doggie makeover in the country.
"We are now eligible to win a $10,000 grant. This could help so many dogs!" Saving Grace wrote in a post on their Facebook page.
This is the 10th year of the Dirty Dogs Contest, which is put on by Greater Good Charities, Wahl Pets, and The Animal Rescue Site.
The shelter that wins first prize gets $10,000. Second place will receive $3,000 and third place will earn $2,000.
If you want to help out Saving Grace, you can vote for Woodrow here through November 9.