Cumberland County deputy shoots, kills man during well-being check; sheriff's office tells SBI he was armed

On Tuesday, deputies responded to the intersection of Pitcairn Drive and Metthame Drive.
The sheriff's office originally called it a "death investigation" but SBI confirmed to ABC11 on Wednesday that a deputy-involved shooting occurred at the location during a well-being check.
#NEW: An SBI investigation is underway after a deputy shot & killed an armed-man while they were responding to a well-being check near Metthame Dr. & Pitcairn Dr. An SBI statement says the armed man pointed his weapon at deputies. It happened on Tuesday evening. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/tQCYGmobCp— Michael Lozano (@MLozanoABC11) October 7, 2020
Cumberland County deputies told SBI that a man pointed a weapon at them during the check. A deputy fired and hit the man, killing him.
The identity of the man and deputy involved have not been released to the public at this time.
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office has not commented on the shooting.
In August, a Cumberland County deputy shot and killed a 37-year-old man as they were serving an involuntary commitment order.
The sheriff's office said the man charged at deputies with a machete. Family said the man was an Army veteran who served for more than five years. They said he dealt with mental health problems, including PTSD, and that didn't keep weapons in his home. They also said they weren't aware that an involuntary commitment order was going to be served.
This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more updates.