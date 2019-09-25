SBI investigating after Sanford officer kills Dollar Tree robbery suspect

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A robbery suspect has died after being shot by Sanford Police, and the SBI is investigating the incident, the agency said Wednesday.
On Tuesday afternoon, police responded to an armed robbery call at the Dollar Tree in the 2000 block of Horner Boulevard.
The robbery suspect, who was armed with a knife, was surrounded by officers near a wooded area and was shot.
The suspect, identified Wednesday as 63-year-old Ronald Michael McCrary, was taken to Central Carolina Hospital but died from his injuries.
The SBI said Sanford police officer Samuel McLeod, 36, shot the suspect. McLeod has been placed on administrative leave.
The SBI investigates whenever an officer discharges a service weapon.
The investigation is ongoing.
