SBI investigating after Wake County deputy shoots teen holding knife

The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into an incident involving a Wake County deputy shooting a 17-year-old boy.

Court documents showed a woman called 911 on Nov. 26 to report that she was being assaulted.

When deputies showed up to the home on Topton Court, they found a teen with a knife in the front yard, according to the documents.

Deputies said the teen moved toward them aggressively so a deputy shot him.

The teen was taken to a hospital.

No other information was immediately available about the case. The SBI routinely investigates when local law enforcement agencies are involved in shootings.
