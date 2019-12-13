JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- SBI investigators were in Johnston County on Friday morning looking over a crime scene.
Detectives and local Sheriff's deputies were seen marking pieces of evidence at a home on Antioch Church Road near Highway 39. An SUV was seen being towed away with a bullet hole in the window.
The reason for the investigation was not known.
ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.
SBI Investigation underway at Johnston County home
