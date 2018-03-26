FORT MILL, S.C. --A South Carolina father is accused of child deprivation and neglect after allegedly withholding his 8-year-old daughter's hearing aid for more than two months.
Police said the girl uses hearing aids in both ears but was unable to use one of the devices because her father wouldn't give it to her.
Authorities arrested 29-year-old Jerimahah Cory Martin and his girlfriend, 28-year-old Joy Glenn; Glenn is charged with child cruelty.
The child's biological mother alerted police in early March that the girl's $1,800 hearing aid was being kept from her.
Martin is behind bars on an $8,200 bond. Glenn has been released on a $465 recognizance bond.
WSOC and The Herald contributed to this post.