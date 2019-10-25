distracted driving

SC Deputy hit by SUV while directing traffic in school zone

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WTVD) -- A South Carolina Deputy was taken to the hospital after being hit by a distracted driver in a school zone.

Kershaw County Sheriffs Deputy Chelsea Cockrell was directing traffic at Lugoff Elementary School early Thursday morning when she was hit by a man in an SUV. Cockrell was released from the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Cockrell was wearing a yellow reflective jacket and her patrol car's blue lights were on, but that didn't stop the driver from running into her or slowing down.

Authorities released jarring in-car video of the accident.

A man was given a ticket for driving too fast for conditions and for texting and driving. He admitted he was looking at his phone when he hit the deputy, but he was not taken to jail.
