Witness says 'over 1,000 people' ran for cover during SC block party shooting

UNION COUNTY, S.C -- Two people were killed and five others injured after gunfire broke out during a large party in South Carolina on Saturday night.
Major Scott Coffer of the Union County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded after reports of vehicles parked illegally along the road. They were working to get cars moved when they heard gunshots and called for backup.
"We were noticing some victims come out with gunshot wounds," Coffer told CBS-affiliate WSPA. "There was still more gunshots going off and then we tried to disperse the crowd."
Coffer said his office had seen large block parties in this area, but nothing of this size before.
"You had the people that were hit that had gunshot wounds," Coffe said. "We was (sic) trying to get them and get EMS in there to help them, so very chaotic."
One witness, who asked WSPA to remain anonymous, said he was driving into Union County to see family when he saw the huge crowd running and screaming.
"It was just pandemonium out there with all those people," the man said. "There was well over 1,000 people out there."
Coffer said more than one gun was involved.
Two people have been arrested, Coffer said. One was charged with unlawful carry of a firearm. Other charges may be pending, and an investigation is ongoing.
Investigators told WSPA that 21-year-old Curtis Lamont Bomar died at the scene. Another man, 17-year-old Jabbrie Brandon, was taken to the hospital where he later died.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
