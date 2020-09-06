South Carolina man fired at multiple cars on I-95 in North Carolina, led deputies on multi-county chase into Virginia

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=6411708" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Nash County sheriff gives update on I-95 shooting

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Nash County Sheriff's Office says a person is in custody after firing at multiple cars on I-95 and leading deputies on a high-speed chase into Virginia.Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone said the office received calls around 6 p.m. Saturday about a person driving erratically along I-95 and gunshots coming out of the car at the motoring public.A deputy made contact with the car driven by Franklin Joseph Dangerfield, 34, of Ladson, South Carolina.Sheriff Stone said Dangerfield shot at multiple cars and injured two people. One person was taken to a Greenville hospital for surgery. A woman was injured from flying debris and glass and was taken to Halifax Memorial Hospital.His North Carolina charges will include assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury on two people and several assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill charges on possibly up to eight people.Sheriff Stone said Dangerfield began shooting when he entered North Carolina in Robeson County between Rowland and Lumbertan. When Dangerfield entered Nash County, he began firing more frequently so deputies were able to intercept and pursue him to the 11 mile marker in Virginia.Virginia State Police then took over the chase. Near the 11B exit in Emporia, Dangerfield collided with the median and was soon arrested without incident.One deputy was injured in the wreck but he is now home recovering.Stone said multiple shotgun shells were in Dangerfield's car and he was in possession of a sawed-off shotgun.ATF is still investigating the shootings.Dangerfield is currently at Virginia Medical Center in Richmond being guarded by Virginia State Police until he is released and processed by Virginia for charges from DUI to reckless Driving.The Nash County Sheriff credited Robeson County Sheriff's Office, Nash County deputies, Northampton County Sheriff's Office, Virginia State Police and Virginia Department of Transportation with preserving lives on the road.