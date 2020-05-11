South Carolina restaurants can reopen for inside dining Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina restaurants can reopen for inside dining on Monday as concerns continue to be voiced about protecting workers and others in the COVID-19 pandemic.The state reported 113 new confirmed infections and the death of an older person in Marion County on Sunday.That pushed South Carolina's infection totals above 7,600 and its death toll to 331.On Saturday, dozens of employees at the Veterans Affairs hospital in Columbia protested that they are not getting enough protective gear and not enough employees are being allowed to work from home.Columbia VA CEO and Director David Omura denies some of those claims.