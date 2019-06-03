South Carolina state trooper shot while trying to pull man over for seat belt violation

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WTVD) -- A South Carolina state trooper is recovering after he was shot during a traffic stop on Sunday.The South Carolina Department of Public Transportation said around 7:45 p.m. in York County, Trooper Paul Wise was trying to pull over a car for a seat belt violation when the driver failed to stop.A brief chase ensued, which ended with the driver jumping out of his vehicle and firing at the trooper.Wise fired back. Both men were hit.The York County Sheriff's Office arrived on scene to find that Wise was able to arrest the man. They were both taken to the hospital.The trooper is said to be in good spirits. Officials said he was wearing his body armor, which they credit with saving his life.