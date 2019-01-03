SC woman accused of throwing bleach in boyfriend's eyes during fight

A South Carolina woman is in hot water after she was accused of throwing bleach in her boyfriend's eyes.Barbara Davis, 56, said she got into an argument with her boyfriend on New Year's Day and thought he was going to attack her, so she grabbed the bleach.She told Spartanburg County Sheriff's deputies that he dared her to throw it - so she did.The 54-year-old boyfriend said he lost his vision, according to a sheriff's office report, but refused medical treatment.The report said deputies found bleach stains in the living room of the home and on a sofa. Davis was charged with second-degree domestic violence. It's unclear whether she has an attorney.