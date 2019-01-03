SC woman accused of throwing bleach in boyfriend's eyes during fight

EMBED </>More Videos

SC woman allegedly threw bleach in her boyfriend's eyes

DUNCAN, S.C. --
A South Carolina woman is in hot water after she was accused of throwing bleach in her boyfriend's eyes.

Barbara Davis, 56, said she got into an argument with her boyfriend on New Year's Day and thought he was going to attack her, so she grabbed the bleach.

She told Spartanburg County Sheriff's deputies that he dared her to throw it - so she did.

The 54-year-old boyfriend said he lost his vision, according to a sheriff's office report, but refused medical treatment.

The report said deputies found bleach stains in the living room of the home and on a sofa. Davis was charged with second-degree domestic violence. It's unclear whether she has an attorney.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
assaultdomestic violenceu.s. & worldbizarreSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2019 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Top Stories
Dead man found inside car crashed into parked vehicles at Durham apartments
Fiery Florida crash kills 6, injures 8
Durham woman fights off burglar she surprised in her home
Raleigh man accused of money laundering linked to Russian indicted in election meddling
Troubleshooter helps Fayetteville man get new fence after bad job
Raleigh police investigate apparent stabbing near daycare
34-year-old man dead in SUV crash on Durham Freeway
Raleigh Police ID 21-year-old woman killed while crossing road
Show More
From the USMNT to the Triangle. NCFC's next coach excited for new challenge
Bullet found in child's room believed to be from NYE celebratory gunfire
Fayetteville ranked worst city in the US for jobs, study claims
Mark Harris requests certification of 9th District results
Nancy Pelosi of California elected House speaker
More News