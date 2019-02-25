Authorities say a 52-year-old woman in South Carolina has been killed after she was wrestling with her dogs in her front yard and they started to attack her.Greenville County Sheriff's spokesman Lt. Ryan Flood said a neighbor saw the attack around 1 p.m. Thursday and called 911. Another neighbor was able to get the woman away from the dogs, but she had suffered severe injuries.The Greenville County Coroner's Office said Nancy Cherryl Burgess-Dismuke died at the hospital about nine hours after she was attacked.Flood said in a statement the dogs appear to be a boxer mix and were secured by animal control.The coroner's office says Burgess-Dismuke had several bites to her upper body and lost a large amount of blood.