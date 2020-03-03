abc11 troubleshooter

Don't fall for it: Raleigh homeowner warns about driveway scam that cost her $1,500

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- It's that time of year when you need to watch out for crews canvassing neighborhoods looking for their next customer. They may offer a deal that could cost you.

Raleigh homeowner Renata Lader learned the hard way. She was outside working in her yard when she says several men pulled up in a truck and said they had materials left over from a job around the corner and could give her a good deal when it comes to repaving her driveway.

Renata says she told the crew exactly what she wanted to be done. "I said I need sealant, but then at least two inches of asphalt like my neighbors."

She said John Murphy was the main guy and he gave her his card and said the job would be $1,500.

"They said they have leftover material and it will cost me much less." She paid Murphy the money, he gave her a receipt for payment and they got to work by putting asphalt in this part of the driveway and then sealed the rest.

But when it was finished, it looked a mess. So much so, Renata took pictures of it.

"It was stinking. It was shiny. It was filled up because the sealant was still wet and then the next day it just all just running down there," she added.

Pictures show poor work done at Renata's home.



She tried to get the crew back to her home, but Murphy's number no longer works.

"They disappeared; that's their method," Renata said

This scam is commonly known as the driveway scam. ABC11 Troubleshooter Diane Wilson has exposed several cases of homeowners hit by different scammers throughout the Triangle where a crew shows up at your home claiming they have materials from a job nearby and will offer you a great deal. In all cases, we've told you about the jobs are shoddy.

When it comes to Renata, she is so frustrated she got ripped off. She says the only thing the crew did was put some buckets of sealant on her driveway and it washed away. She's speaking out hoping no one else falls for this scam.

Troubleshooter Diane Wilson called Murphy but also found his number no longer works, and he did not respond to email.

Troubleshooter Takeaways

Always to be cautious when you get a sales pitch from people who show up at your door, especially if they claim to have leftover materials from a job. These crews are often not from the area; they just walk around hoping to catch people off guard and offer a great price for a job that may not be worth it.
