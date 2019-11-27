Scammers imitate VA in effort to scam U.S. veterans

A new scam is surfacing and it targets veterans.Scammers are reaching veterans by phone and asking for personal information. They will make it appear that the veteran is getting a call from the VA.The caller ID shows the call is coming from the Department of Veterans Affairs, but scammers are just spoofing that phone number.Onslow County Sheriff's Office reports the scammers will mimic the culture of VA personnel by talking about processes that would be used when a veteran contacts the VA. The scammer will then request personal information.If you get one of these calls, the key is to not give any information. Instead hang up, find the number for your local VA, and call them directly.