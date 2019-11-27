abc11 troubleshooter

Scammers imitate VA in effort to scam U.S. veterans

By
A new scam is surfacing and it targets veterans.

Scammers are reaching veterans by phone and asking for personal information. They will make it appear that the veteran is getting a call from the VA.

The caller ID shows the call is coming from the Department of Veterans Affairs, but scammers are just spoofing that phone number.

Onslow County Sheriff's Office reports the scammers will mimic the culture of VA personnel by talking about processes that would be used when a veteran contacts the VA. The scammer will then request personal information.

If you get one of these calls, the key is to not give any information. Instead hang up, find the number for your local VA, and call them directly.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncabc11 troubleshooterscamsscam
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TROUBLESHOOTER
How to spot fake products this holiday season
Your boarding pass could be a gold mine for thieves
Don't be a victim of shimming. Look out for these red flags.
Unlicensed locksmiths could cost you more than your keys
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Expect to hear explosions in Wake County starting Monday
LIVE: 3 injured in refinery plant explosion in Port Neches
Google tool shows best, worst times for Thanksgiving travel
Cumberland mom sounds alarm after son nearly abducted
Dave Chappelle coming to Durham in December
Volunteers step up to make Thanksgiving meal for homeless
No.1 Duke falls to Stephen F. Austin 85-83 in OT
Show More
New Wake program aims to stop homelessness before it starts
With air travel rising, here's how to beat long lines this holiday season
Is something up with your water bill? We looked into it
Raleigh man accused of raping Greensboro high school student
NJ hospital mistakenly gives kidney transplant to wrong person
More TOP STORIES News