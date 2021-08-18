Arts & Entertainment

Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost welcome baby boy Cosmo

EMBED <>More Videos

Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh team up for 'Black Widow'

Scarlett Johansson is a mom to two now. The "Black Widow" star recently gave birth to a son, Cosmo, with husband Colin Jost, the "Saturday Night Live" star wrote on Instagram Wednesday. This is the first child for the couple, who were married last October.

"Ok, OK, we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much," was Jost's brief note.

People magazine first reported the birth of the baby, which came as a shock to many since news of the pregnancy came out only days earlier after Jost reportedly mentioned it in a stand-up set in Connecticut. No other details were provided.

It's the first child for Jost, 39, who is known for hosting "Weekend Update" on "Saturday Night Live." Johansson, 36, also has a 6-year-old daughter, Rose, from a previous marriage to Romain Dauriac.

Jost wrote on his Instagram page that privacy would be greatly appreciated and directed "all inquires" to "our publicist @chethinks," tagging his "Weekend Update" co-host, Michael Che.

EMBED More News Videos

''Avengers'' star Scarlett Johansson and ''SNL'' personality Colin Jost are officially engaged after dating for two years.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrity babiesscarlett johanssonotrc
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Wake County, 5 towns to implement mask mandate Friday
Biden to require COVID vaccines for nursing home staff
State of Emergency declared as severe weather batters western NC
Biden discusses Afghanistan exit in ABC exclusive interview
Maple View Farm to stop milk production; ice cream store to remain
NC Black-owned winery is thriving in the midst of pandemic
Show More
Garth Brooks cancels Charlotte concert amid rising COVID cases
US moves to cut backlog of asylum cases at US-Mexico border
US health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19
Expert: Here's why Afghanistan fell so quickly
Unvaccinated couple die of COVID-19 hours apart
More TOP STORIES News