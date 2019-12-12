'Scary:' Raleigh neighbors react after man shot in overnight home invasion

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man is recovering from being shot in a home invasion overnight in a normally tranquil neighborhood.

Gunfire was reported just before midnight Wednesday at a home on East Millbrook Road just east of Six Forks Road.

The man, Andrew Jackson Rhone, 30, is expected to be OK. He's recovering at WakeMed.

Rhone's wife said the couple's three children were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Police said a neighboring house was also hit by gunfire.

It's a little scary," said Scott Porter, a neighbor. "I woke up around 12 o'clock, there was a lot of heavy police presence in the area. Cops knocked on the door tyring to get an idea of what was going on."

Porter has lived in the neighborhood for nearly three decades. He and other neighbors told ABC11 that they doesn't remember such a violent incident in the area.

"I guess it can happen anywhere," John Lambrakis, another neighbor said. "No one ever thinks it's going to happen in their neighborhood."

No arrests have been made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighcrimehome invasionshooting
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after Clayton shooting, crash; Police surround home
2 arrested after fleeing heroin bust, hitting 7 cars in Chapel Hill
The fittest one-armed man in the world lives right here in Raleigh
UNCC shooting survivor wins $50,000 grant for pet rescue
Goldsboro man thought it was a robocall -- he actually won $1 million
Group of women gives thousands to non-profits at each meeting
Former Wake Co. deputy charged with DWI, impersonating officer
Show More
Cat scam tricks Fayetteville woman out of thousands
Chris Watts ordered to pay $6M to murdered wife's parents
Man identified after being killed in front yard of Fayetteville home
Mom says Ring camera in 8-year-old daughter's room hacked
Secret Santa pays off entire Walmart's layaway balance
More TOP STORIES News