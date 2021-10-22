10-year-old boy hit, killed shortly after getting off school bus in North Carolina

The 10-year-old boy, whose name has not been released, was hit around 4 p.m., not long after being dropped off from school near his home in Cabarrus County, outside of Charlotte, the local ABC affiliate WSOC reported.
The student may have been crossing the road for a second time to get the mail when he was hit.
SEE ALSO: Don't pass stopped school buses, family warns years after truck slammed into 8-year-old
The child was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.
School officials said the bus was not involved in the crash or at the scene when it happened.
Authorities are investigating the incident. They said the driver stopped to help after the crash but did not reveal whether or not he will face charges.
"This is a terrible stretch of road here," local resident Albert Shinn told WSOC. "We've had several fatalities within a mile of right here where we stand. We've had numerous accidents. In about a 700-feet stretch of my property, I've had at least five accidents right there."