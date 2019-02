A school bus crashed into a residential building in Charlotte on Thursday morning, according to local ABC affiliate WSOC. The crash happened around 8:30 in North Charlotte.Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said 15 children were on the bus when it crash. The children opened the emergency door at the back of the bus and jumped out after the crash.Paramedics told WSOC said there were no major injuries in the crash.Investigators have not said what caused the crash.