Johnston County school bus driver ticketed for crash that injured 11 students

EMBED <>More Videos

12 injured when Johnston County school bus crashes, overturns

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The school bus driver who crashed and injured 11 students has been issued a ticket for failure to maintain control.

NC Highway Troopers said the 48-year-old woman who was driving the bus was not impaired or speeding when she ran off the road, overcorrected and overturned.


The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Polenta Road, less than a mile from Cleveland High School. The 31 students on the bus were headed home from the high school when the crash happened.

One student was taken to WakeMed with moderate injuries. Ten students were taken to Johnston Health with minor injuries. The bus driver was taken to WakeMed with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
claytonjohnston countyschool bus accidentbus crashstudent safetyjohnston county news
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
11-year-old brings loaded gun to school in Robeson County
Zelensky urges Biden to send strong message on Russia at SOTU speech
Kyiv TV tower hit, Ukraine's parliament says
Ukrainian woman 39 weeks pregnant hides in bomb shelter
New program aims to improve 911 response times in Wake County
How to help Ukraine amid Russian attacks
80% paid over sticker price for new cars in January
Show More
High school senior gets more than $1M in scholarship offers
LATEST: Mask rules changing rapidly for area schools
Highlighting the beauty of natural hair at Hillside High in Durham
MLB extends deadline to salvage Opening Day
Raleigh's Torchlight Academy has school charter revoked
More TOP STORIES News